  3. Prashant Bhushan calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘hypocrite’ for wanting him back in AAP

Expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Prashant Bhushan today lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal, calling him "shameless" and "hypocrite"...

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2015 9:37 PM

Expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Prashant Bhushan today lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “shameless” and “hypocrite”, after the Delhi chief minister said he would be happy if the activist-lawyer, along with Yogendra Yadav, return to the party fold.

In a tweet, Bhushan said that “after abusing” and “orchestrating” a physical attack by his MLAs in the NC meeting, Kejriwal wants them “back!, Hypocrite Shameless!”

Bhushan, one of the founder leaders of AAP, rebelled against the party leadership, raising questions over an array of issues in the organisation and questioning Kejriwal’s leadership. This included giving tickets to controversial figures.

Bhushan and Yadav had also cautioned the party over giving ticket to arrested law minister Jitendra Singh Tomar over the allegations of fake degree.

They had also alleged of orchestrating physical assault in the controversial National Council meeting on March 28. The duo was later expelled from the party in April this year for “anti-party” activities. Later, they formed the ‘Swaraj Abhiyan.’

In an interview to a news channel Kejriwal had said he would be happy if the duo return to the party.

“Agar aisa hua to bahut achcha hoga (If it happens, it will be very good). Their return will be good for the party,” the AAP chief said, denying allegations that his dictatorial attitude prevents their return.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal over Tomar, the Swaraj Abhiyan leader said Kejriwal was lying.

“After HC issued notice on Tomar’s fake degrees on Feb 4, and both Universities had declared them fake, Kejriwal says he didn’t know! Liar!” Bhushan tweeted.

  1. R
    rs
    Jul 17, 2015 at 6:54 pm
    "Hypocrite" thy name is Kejriwal. After getting both of them thrown out from the party, he is saying he will be happy to get them back. Shameless lie.
    Reply
    1. R
      R S
      Jul 18, 2015 at 12:01 am
      Kejriwal begged for donations to fight elections and promised 'what and what not' going far beyond his limits. Now he has made Delhi dirtier and costlier. Top liar of the century.
      Reply
      1. S
        sitaram Agarwal
        Jul 18, 2015 at 12:35 pm
        There is nothing new that AK is hypo crate. I say he is declared hypo crate.
        Reply
        1. T
          t p
          Jul 18, 2015 at 10:06 am
          Kejriwal’s leadership ! Hypocrite Shameless!” Bhushan may join Modi ji , who has courtesy & guts to take all together for national interest.
          Reply

