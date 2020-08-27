Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, ventilator support: Hospital

According to the doctors treating 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is haemodynamically stable. Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital where he is admitted said on Thursday. According to the doctors treating 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is haemodynamically stable. Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters – blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.
Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for COVID-19. He later developed a lung infection.
“Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable,” a statement from the hospital said. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.