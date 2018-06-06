Pranab Mukherjee at RSS programme in Nagpur: Uproar repeats History; Sangh blasts ‘intellectual intolerance’

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will reach Nagpur today to attend an event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sangh’s Delhi head will accompany Mukherjee and he will be welcomed by Sangh workers at the airport, say reports. Mukherjee will share a stage as a chief guest with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the concluding ceremony of Sangh’s 25-day Tritiya Varsh Training programme. As many as 708 Swayamsevaks from across the country will also participate in the event. These include doctors, IT experts, engineers, journalists, farmers and youth of 25-30 years from different sections of the society.

Ahead of the event, Mukherjee’s decision to attend the RSS function has created an uproar with scores of Congress leaders appealing the former President to not visit Nagpur. The Congress, which sees RSS as an adversary, believes Sangh ideology will strengthen with the participation of Mukherjee in its programme.