Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event LIVE Updates: ‘Reconsider decision’, daughter Sharmishtha tells former President ahead of Nagpur address

Former president Pranab Mukherjee arrives at Nagpur Airport, in Maharashtra on Wednesday, June 06, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will today be present as the chief guest at the Sangh Shiksha Varg (a graduation ceremony) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur. Although a former President is considered above party lines, his decision to visit Nagpur has triggered a massive political debate, leaving several Congress leaders including his daughter Sharmistha uncomfortable. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS, on the other hand, have trained guns at the Congress for averse views over Mukherjee’s attendance at the right-wing organisation’s programme. Pranab Mukherjee arrived in Nagpur last evening where he was received by RSS leaders including Sahsarkaryawah K Bhagayya, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sahsampark Pramukh Sunil Deshpande, Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchslak Rajesh Loya and Atul Moghe at the airport. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Pranab Mukherjee over dinner in the Raj Bhavan later in the evening. Today afternoon, the two will meet again over lunch. The graduation ceremony of the RSS will be held at 6:30 pm at the RSS headquarters where Mukherjee will address a 700-cadre strong audience. His speech will be followed by an address of Mohan Bhagwat.

Several Congress leaders including Mukherjee’s daughter have asked Mukherjee to show a mirror to the Sangh when he addresses the event. His daughter Sharmistha on Wednesday said that BJP and RSS will use Mukherjee’s visit as an opportunity to plant false stories and spread rumours. Sharmishtha made particular reference to rumours suggesting that she was joining the BJP. In a series of tweets, she asked her father to reconsider his decision. She said that the speech will be forgotten and visuals will remain and those will be circulated with fake statements. “@CitiznMukherjee by going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP/RSS full handle two plant false stories, spread falls rumours as today and making it somewhat believable. And this is just the beginning!” she added.

The Sangh Shiksha Varg of the RSS is an annual event of the right-wing outfit held at the headquarters in Nagpur. Started way back in 1927, it was initially called Officers’ Training Camp (OTC) but later it was renamed as Sangh Shiksha Varg. According to the RSS, it follows a principle of inviting people from different backgrounds for its annual event.