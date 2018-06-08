Pranab Mukherjee RSS speech: Relieved Congress says RSS shown the mirror, daughter Sharmishtha slams BJP; here’s who said what

As Mukherjee concluded his speech, a worried Congress breathed a sigh of relief as the latter refrained from making any comments in regard to the grand old party.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday delivered a statesman’s-like speech at the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur. Addressing 700 new recruits with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat by his side, Mukherjee spoke vividly about issues related to the idea of nationalism and democracy. As Mukherjee concluded his speech, a worried Congress breathed a sigh of relief as the latter refrained from making any comments in regard to the grand old party.

The Congress, which was earlier critical of Mukherjee’s decision to share the stage with RSS leaders, took a U-turn from its stance and said the latter showed a mirror to the RSS and the BJP. So much so that within minutes of Mukherjee concluding his speech, the Opposition termed it as a drubbing to the RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Soon after the speech, Congress addressed a press conference where it said that former president Pranab Mukherjee has showed the mirror of truth to the RSS. The Congress further asked whether the Sangh and the BJP would admit mistakes and change their “character, orientation, thought process” after accepting his “sagacious advice”.

Speaking to media Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Mukherjee reminded the Modi government of following “rajdharma” founded upon diversity, non-violence, multi-culturalism and assimilation of ideas. “Pranab Mukherjee has shown ‘Mirror of Truth’ to RSS, to follow India’s civilisational values. Will RSS and the prime minister change path and accept his sagacious advice?” he asked.

But ahead of the speech, senior Congress leader and Sonia Gandhi’s close confidante Ahmed Patel had come down heavily on former president’s decision to attend the event. “This was not expected out of Pranab da,” he had tweeted.

Voices from Pranab’s family

Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is also a leader of the Congress party, said that as she had feared and cautioned her father against, the “dirty tricks department” of the BJP-RSS was at work in full swing.

Sharmistha had vehemently opposed her father’s decision to visit the RSS headquarters. Expressing her disapproval, Sharmishtha had tweeted that BJP will’use ‘dirty tricks’ to misuse Mukherjee’s name for its gains. “See, this is exactly what I was fearing and warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing!” she said, responding to a tweet showing a “morphed” picture of Pranab Mukherjee.

Voices from the Left

CPI(M) general-secretary Sitaram Yechury questioned Mukherjee for not mentioning the assassination of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi during his speech. “In the ‘history capsule’ delivered by Pranab Mukherjee at the RSS headquarters, the absence of Mahatma Gandhi and his assassination speaks volumes,” Yechury tweeted. Yechury also said that Mukherjee should have reminded the RSS of its history. “He would have done well to remind the RSS of its own history – banned thrice by Congress governments, first time by Sardar Patel, following Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. ‘RSS men expressed joy and distributed sweets after Gandhiji’s death’, Patel wrote to Golwalkar,” he said in another tweet.

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned Mukherjee’s visit to the RSS headquarters. Vijayan also condemned Mukherjee’s showering of praise on

RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. He said that Mukherjee’s action has come as a shock to nationalists “who keep the principles of secularism close to their heart.”

In the highlight of his speech, curiously awaited in political circles, Mukherjee warned that any attempt to define India through “religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance” will dilute India’s existence and said public discourses must be freed of all forms of violence.

Delivering a strongly-worded speech on ‘nation, nationalism and patriotism’ in context of Bharat, Mukherjee asserted that India’s identity has emerged through a long-drawn process of confluence, assimilation and co-existence.