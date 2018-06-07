Pranab Mukherjee RSS Speech LIVE: All eyes on Nagpur, former President

Nagpur: Former president Pranab Mukherjee arrives at Nagpur Airport, in Maharashtra on Wednesday, June 06, 2018. Mukherjee arrived today to attend tomorrow an RSS event which hasgenerated a lot of interest and controversy over the last few days. (PTI Photo)

Pranab Mukherjee RSS Speech LIVE: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is all set to address an RSS event today. His acceptance of the RSS invitation has generated a lot of interest and controversy in the last few days. Mukherjee has been a Congressman for most of his years and also one of the critics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He will today attend the valedictory function of ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’ as a chief guest at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur city of Maharashtra. Mukherjee’s decision to go to Nagpur stunned many Congress leaders.

Some of them urged the former President not to attend the Sangh even in the “interest of secularism”. However, despite criticism and reservations expressed by several Congress leaders, Mukherjee decided to go ahead with his decision.

A day before the RSS event in Nagpur, a controversy erupted after some reports claimed that pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee will likely contest on a BJP ticket. She rubbished the reports and hoped that the former president would realise how BJP’s “dirty tricks department” works.

“Hope Pranab Mukherjee now realises from todays’ incident, how BJP dirty tricks department operates. Even RSS wouldn’t believe that you are going to endorse its views in your speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain and those will be circulated with fake statements. By going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP/RSS full handle to plant false stories, spread falls rumours as today and making it somewhat believable. And this is just the beginning!,” Sharmistha tweeted.

