Pranab Mukherjee-RSS row: Joining RSS should be made mandatory for every citizen, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Controversial Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anij Vij today stoked a fresh row with his remark that joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should be made mandatory for every citizen. Speaking to news agency ANI, Vij said that former President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to accept the RSS’ invitation to attend the June 7 event is a welcome move.

Describing the RSS as a nationalist organisation, Vij argued that the right-wing outfit has helped in developing people’s character, and that it should be made mandatory for every citizen to join the Sangh for sometime.

“Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to accept invitation to RSS event is really appreciable. RSS is a nationalist organisation that develops a person’s character. It should be made mandatory for every citizen of the country to join RSS for sometime,” he said.

Vij’s remark comes in the midst of an ongoing row over RSS extending an invitation to Mukherjee for its Sangh Shiksha Varg event that will be held on June 7 in Nagpur. While the Congress leaders are left red-faced with Mukherjee’s consent, the BJP has been saying that the RSS is a patriotic outfit and has been serving the nation.

Vij is not new to controversies. Yesterday, he had compared Congress president Rahu Gandhi with the Nipah virus that left over 10 dead in Kerala. “Rahul Gandhi is like Nipah Virus. Any political party that comes in contact with him will be destroyed,” he had tweeted. Earlier this month, he had backed a demand by several groups to ban namaz at public places and in the vicinities where the majority is of Hindus.