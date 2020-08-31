Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Nation lost one of its worthiest sons, tweets President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the death of his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee saying his demise is the passing of an era and the nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons.

“Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens,” Kovind said on Twitter.

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital here, his son Abhijit said. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity, Kovind said.

“In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum,” the President said in another tweet.

Sharing some memorable moments with Pranab Da pic.twitter.com/7amNOBTMhG — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Kovind said as the First Citizen, Mukherjee continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people.

“He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific ‘His Excellency’ was historic,” the President tweeted.