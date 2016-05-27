Pranab Mukherjee leaves for home after China visit

Peace and tranquility were the key issues discussed during President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to China. (Reuters)

President Pranab Mukherjee today left for home after a four-day visit to China that saw him meeting the top Chinese leadership and discussing the sticky boundary issue and cooperation in combating terrorism besides the need for a predictable nuclear regime.

Mukherjee, who made his first visit to China as President, met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping yesterday during which he told him that Sino-India relations have acquired “strategic significance” and if the two countries work together they can generate “tremendous momentum” for global peace and prosperity.

India also sought China’s cooperation in international fora like the UN in the fight against terrorism making it clear that there was “no good or bad terrorists” and told Beijing that it should play a positive role in ensuring a predictable nuclear regime as New Delhi seeks to join the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

The two issues came up during Mukherjee’s talks with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People.

Largely, there was appreciation of the President’s visit by the Chinese leadership and all the three leaders acknowledged his positive role in building the bilateral relationship during his long political career in different capacities. However, there was acknowledgement of differences as well.

On the vexed border issue, both sides acknowledged the fact that differences should not come in the way of improving ties in other areas. The main intention was to maintain peace and tranquillity while addressing the boundary question.

Earlier, Mukherjee also addressed a meeting of the India-China Business Forum in Guangzhou, where India sought from China greater market for its products like drugs and pharmaceuticals, IT and IT–related services and agro-products.