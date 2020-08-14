Pranab Mukherjee health update: Former President’s condition remains unchanged, on ventilator support

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Friday and he continues to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said.
Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment on Monday and was operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.
“The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable,” the hospital said in a statement.
Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.