  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pranab Mukherjee health update: Former President still in deep coma, renal parameters ‘slightly deranged’

By: |
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 1:24 PM

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma at Army hospital.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and his renal parameters are “slightly deranged”, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday. Doctors attending to 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be on ventilator support.

He was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same.

Related News

The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission, the hospital said.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” a statement from the hospital said.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pranab Mukherjee health update Former President still in deep coma renal parameters ‘slightly deranged’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Give money to poor, distractions through media won’t help: Rahul Gandhi
2NEET, JEE exams: Uddhav Thackeray likely to skip key Opposition meet called by Sonia Gandhi
3Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia visits RSS office in Nagpur, meets Mohan Bhagwat