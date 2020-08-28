Pranab Mukherjee health update: Former President still in deep coma at Army hospital

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday.
A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters – blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal, say doctors.
According to doctors treating the 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction.
The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction.
“Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable,” the hospital said in a statement.
