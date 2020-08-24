Pranab Mukherjee health update: Former President continues to be in deep coma at Army hospital

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10.
The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Monday and he continues to be in deep coma, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said.
Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support, they said. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10.
“The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in a statement.
He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a respiratory infection.
Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.