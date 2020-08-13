‘Continue your prayers’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son makes emotional appeal as former President remains critical

Pranab Mukherjee underwent an emergency surgery for removal of a clot in his brain earlier this week.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee has requested everyone to continue prayers and wishes for the speedy recovery of his father and the former president. According to Abhijit, Pranab Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable but remains on ventilator support.

“With all your prayers, my father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You,” Abhijit said in an emotional post on Twitter.

The former President underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for a brain clot on Monday. He is on ventilator support at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the hospital last evening, Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” a statement from the hospital said. The condition of the former President had worsened on Tuesday and he had not shown signs of improvement, the doctors attending him said.

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns???? — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent an emergency surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. The 84-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

Soon after the hospital issued a statement, the former President’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter to share an emotional post and recalled how she was celebrating a year ago when his father was honoured with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country.

She wrote, “Last year 8 August was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 August, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength to accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, prayers for the speedy recovery of Pranab Mukherjee are underway at the former President’s hometown Kirnahar in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. His family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti. During his stints as the Finance minister and the President, Mukherjee used to visit his village every year during Durga Puja.

A seasoned politician, powerful orator and scholar, Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.