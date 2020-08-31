  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Pranab Mukherjee passes away 'Left indelible mark on nation's development trajectory' PM Modi remembers ex-President in condolence message | LIVE Updates

Pranab Mukherjee passes away: ‘Left indelible mark on nation’s development trajectory’, PM Modi remembers ex-President in condolence message | LIVE Updates

Updated: August 31, 2020 6:35:27 pm

Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was 84.

Pranab Mukherjee passes away.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening after prolonged illness. He was 84. The former president was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection. “With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prathanas from people throughout India. I thank all of you,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Highlights

    18:35 (IST)31 Aug 2020
    Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Rahul Gandhi pays homage to former President

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he tweeted.

    18:18 (IST)31 Aug 2020
    Narendra Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

    18:12 (IST)31 Aug 2020
    'Served nation with utmost devotion': Amit Shah condoles death of Pranab Mukherjee

    Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. "Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he tweeted.

    18:10 (IST)31 Aug 2020
    FOrmer President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

    According to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital, the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection. Doctors attending him in the morning said that he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support. Mukherjee breathed his last in the evening.

    18:06 (IST)31 Aug 2020
    Ram Nath Kovind condoles death of Pranab Mukherjee

    President Ram Nath Kovind condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends and all citizens," he tweeted.

    18:04 (IST)31 Aug 2020
    Pranab Mukherjee passes away

    Former president Pranab Mukherjee passes away. His son Abhijit Mukherjee shared the news in a tweet. He was 84.

    Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away.Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from July 25, 2012 to 25 July 2017. Before becoming the President, Mukherjee served at different times as Defence, Commerce, Foreign, and Finance Minister. He was elected to Rajya Sabha five times from 1969 and twice to Lok Sabha from 2004. In 2019, Pranab Mukherjee was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.
