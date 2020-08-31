Pranab Mukherjee passes away: ‘Left indelible mark on nation’s development trajectory’, PM Modi remembers ex-President in condolence message | LIVE Updates

Pranab Mukherjee passes away.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening after prolonged illness. He was 84. The former president was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection. “With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prathanas from people throughout India. I thank all of you,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

