Pramod Sawant Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to attend Sawant’s oath-taking at 11 am

Live

Pramod Sawant Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: The BJP has so far been silent on the number of other cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Monday.

Pramod Sawant — a three-time MLA — is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Goa for a second straight term today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. The swearing-in ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near Panaji at 11 am. More than 10,000 people are likely to attend the event at the stadium, and the swearing-in ceremony will also be broadcast across the coastal state through various news channels. The BJP has so far been silent on the number of other cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Monday. Besides chief minister, the Goa cabinet can have 11 more ministers.

This would be the second time that Goa’s chief minister will be sworn in outside the Raj Bhavan premises. In 2012, Manohar Parrikar had taken oath as the CM at Campal ground in the state capital Panaji after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the House. Meanwhile, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a two-day session of the new Assembly from March 29 during which Sawant will have to seek a vote of confidence.

Live Updates

08:01 (IST) 28 Mar 2022 Pramod Sawant – From Ayurveda medical practitioner to Goa CM Sawant (48) is an MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa. He was elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when the BJP formed its government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar in 2017. He was sworn-in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after Parrikar's death. Sawant, an Ayurveda medical practitioner, was at the helm when the coastal state faced the COVID-19 pandemic along with other parts of the country.