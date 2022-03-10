Pramod Sawant Election Result 2022 Live: Dharmesh Saglani of Congress locked in close contest from Sanquelim

Live

Pramod Sawant BJP vs Dharmesh Saglani Congress Election Result 2022, Sanquelim Pramod Sawant BJP vs Dharmesh Saglani Congress Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Goa assembly elections is underway today. While there are a number of high-profile seats among the total 40 constituencies, one of them is Sanquelim from where the Congress has pitted Dharmesh Saglani against the BJP leader and chief minister Pramod Sawant. Sanquelim became a high-profile seat in 2019 when then chief minister Manohar Parrikar died due to pancreatic cancer and the BJP made Sawant the new chief minister. Sawant had won the seat for the first time in 2012 defeating Pratap Gauns of Congress. The BJP leader retained the seat in 2017 polls defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani. After serving as the Goa CM for around three years, Sawant is seeking another term on behalf of the BJP.

The Sanquelim Assembly constituency falls under the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Other candidates against Sawant from the Sanquelim seat, Manoj Ghadhi Amonkar of Aam Aadmi Party, Mahadev Khandekar of MGP and Sagar Dhargalkar of Shiv Sena. It may be recalled that the MGP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Trinamool Congress while the NCP has joined hands with the Shiv Sena. Congress has allied with the GFP while AAP and the BJP are contesting the polls solo.

