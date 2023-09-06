scorecardresearch
Pralhad Joshi responds to Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi, says ‘creating unnecessary controversy’

The minister also said that the Parliament session has been convened from September 18 after following all established procedures.

Written by India News Desk
"It is very unfortunate that despite being a senior parliamentarian, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is trying to create unnecessary controversy regarding the upcoming session of Parliament,” Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said in a letter. (Photo: Facebook)

The Centre on Wednesday responded to Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s allegations that the Opposition leaders were not consulted before calling the Special Session of the Parliament saying that “it is unfortunate”.

The Special Session of Parliament is scheduled from September 18-22, that will have five sittings.

“It is very unfortunate that despite being a senior parliamentarian, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is trying to create unnecessary controversy regarding the upcoming session of Parliament,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said in a letter.

“It is the constitutional right of the Government of India to call a session of Parliament,” he added.

“I hope that all the parties will extend their full cooperation in maintaining the dignity of the Parliament. Our government is always ready to discuss any issue,” Joshi said.

https://twitter.com/JoshiPralhad/status/1699405883363786848/history

The minister also said that the Parliament session has been convened from September 18 after following all established procedures. Political parties are never consulted in advance, he added.

On the issues listed by Gandhi for discussion in her letter to the prime minister, Joshi said they have already been discussed and answered by the government during the debate on no-trust motion in the Monsoon session.

His response to a letter Sonia Gandhi wrote of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, asking for agenda of the Special Session and demanding discussion on nine issues, including Manipur violence.

Parliament

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 20:08 IST

