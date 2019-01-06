Prakash Raj to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru central as independent candidate

The National Award-winning actor made the declaration in a tweet.

Announcing his foray into politics, critically-acclaimed actor Prakash Raj Saturday said he will be contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate. The National Award-winning actor made the declaration in a tweet. “#2019 parliament elections.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. will be contesting from Bengaluru central constituency#Karnataka as an Independent.. “Will share the details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too…,” the Bengaluru-born Raj said on Twitter. Welcoming his decision, the Aam Aadmi party extended support, saying all good people should come into politics.

“Renowned Actor @prakashraaj plans to contest Lok Sabha elections, @AamAadmiParty offers open support to him. In a party meeting in Bangalore, Dy CM @msisodia welcomes the decision, says all good ppl (sic) are welcome in politics.” Raj thanked the party for the support. “Thank you @AamAadmiParty Dy CM @msisodia and to every single cadre for the assuring support to my political journey…” the actor tweeted.

Also read| BJP government biased towards Telangana, says TRS working president K T Rama Rao

Raj has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. He has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017. The actor earlier claimed that Bollywood filmmakers stopped offering him roles as he has been critical of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Raj is the latest celebrity to join politics from south after veterans Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.