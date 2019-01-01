Prakash Raj takes political plunge, to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections as independent candidate

By: | Published: January 1, 2019 3:35 PM

Announcing his formal entry into politics, critically-acclaimed actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday said he will contest as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prakash Raj, 2019 Lok Sabha elections, prakash raj to contest as independent candidate, BJP, Narendra ModiThe National Award-winning actor made the declaration in a tweet.

Announcing his formal entry into politics, critically-acclaimed actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday said he will contest as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The National Award-winning actor made the declaration in a tweet. “Happy New Year to everyone. A new beginning… more responsibility.. with your support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an independent candidate. “Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki Sarkar in parliament too…,” the Bengaluru-born Raj said on Twitter.

The actor has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. He has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017.

Also read| 2019 elections: With reduced strength, Left merely a shadow of its past 

Raj earlier claimed that Bollywood filmmakers stopped offering him roles as he has been critical of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The actor is the latest celebrity to join politics from south after veterans Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

