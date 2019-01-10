Prakash Raj meets Arvind Kejriwal; AAP extends support for his political journey

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 7:02 PM

Last week, Raj had said that he would contest the upcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.

According to Raj, he discussed ways with the chief minister to address various issues.

Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here Thursday, with the latter saying that his Aam Aadmi Party “fully supports” him. The actor, who has been vocal about his views on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, met the chief minister at his official residence in the Civil Lines. Last week, Raj had said that he would contest the upcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.

“We need people like Prakash Raj to enter Parliament. Prakash ji, it was great meeting u today. AAP fully supports u and we agree wid ur decision to fight as an independent candidate. We need independent and non-partisan voices too in Parliament,” Kejriwal tweeted. According to Raj, he discussed ways with the chief minister to address various issues.

“Met delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thanked him and @AamAadmiParty for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done…#bengalurucentral #citizensvoice in parliament #justasking in parliament too (sic),” Raj tweeted after the meeting. Raj has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September, 2017.



