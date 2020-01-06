Prakash Javadekar slams British daily over reporting on JNU attack

Javadekar attached with one of his tweets an image of another report by the British daily headlined as “Social unrest in India as climate change hits output of onions”.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar came down heavily on a British daily on Monday for referring to the masked mob that attacked JNU students and teachers as “nationalists” and asked it to stop predicting India’s disintegration at every opportunity. In a series of tweets slamming the British daily, Javadekar said, “I know it’s a bit too much for you to understand India, but here’s an effort: Stop predicting the breaking apart of India at every possible chance you get. India is a diverse democracy and it has always assimilated all differences to emerge stronger.”

Tagging the British daily, he said in another tweet: “Technologists across the world would be eager to get the tech possessed by you, which helps decipher that a masked mob is ‘nationalist’. Also, all universities & institutions in our country are secular.” A report in the British daily on the Sunday night attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers here appeared with the title: “Nationalist mob goes on rampage at secular university in Delhi”.

Javadekar, also the Union minister for information and broadcasting, attached with one of his tweets an image of another report by the British daily headlined as “Social unrest in India as climate change hits output of onions”. “I hate to break it to you, but so shallow is your reporting and understanding of India, that the last time you predicted social unrest in India was over rising onion prices!,” he wrote on Twitter.