Prakash Javadekar asks schools not to depend on government, collect funds from alumni

Prakash Javadekar’s interaction with students at Jnana Prabodhini school (Image: Twitter)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has asked the schools to take financial assistance from their alumni instead of depending on the government. Addressing an event at the Jnana Prabodhini School in Maharashtra’s Pune, the Union Minister said that it is the duty of alumni to contribute to schools, colleges. “Some schools come to the government with a begging bowl asking for funds. They can easily ask their alumni for help. It is the duty of the alumni to contribute to their school, their college and this attitude of ‘give it back’ should be cultivated by schools,” said Javadekar, reports The Indian Express.

Hailing the role and contribution of the alumni of Jnana Prabodhini School towards maintenance and development, Javadekar said that the organisation had set a good example for other institutes. “Many students, as a reward to their schools, happily contribute in the development of the school… former students of Jnana Prabodhini are still associated with the school and help to sustain and maintain the school,” said HRD Minister.

Remembering his school days, Javadekar said that in those days the students use to gain knowledge and learn life skills from school as there was no e-learning or digital resources. Javadekar further said it is a very sorry situation nowadays when a class VII student failed to solve Maths problems of class IV. The union minister said that centre had started the National Assessment Survey last year and assessed lakhs of students in Class III, V, VIII and X. He further said that ministry has prepared a district-wise document and even shared it with the local MPs of the concerned area so that they know the state of affairs in their constituency. The minister also asked the entire society to come forward to improve the present scenario.

The union minister further informed that his ministry has directed every district office to take a few measures like- fixing the issues affecting the school, improvement of infrastructure and the improvement in the quality of education. He also stressed on framing a good curriculum. Javadekar also added HRD Ministry will soon slash curriculum in schools by 50 per cent. He also underlined the need for extra-curricular activities.

Javadekar spoke on the recent amendments in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. With the changes in the act, the government reintroduced exams in class V and VIII and the detention system. The Union Minister assured that a second chance will be provided to the students who will fail in the first attempt.