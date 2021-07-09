Pragya Thakur walking without support makes us happy: Congress takes a jibe after video shows Bhopal MP shaking a leg

ongress Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Narendra Saluja took a jibe at her, saying that he feels happy seeing her walk without support.

The Congress today took a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur over her claims of ill-health. The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party shared a video of the Bhopal MP in which she was seen shaking a leg at a wedding that she helped organise. Notably, Pragya Thakur had sought exemption from appearance before the court in the Malegaon blasts case citing ill-health. However, she has often been found in a contradictory state- sometimes on a wheelchair, on others slam-dunking a basketball and now, dancing.

Reacting to the video, Congress Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Narendra Saluja took a jibe at her, saying that he feels happy seeing her walk without support.

“Whenever we see the Bhopal MP, sister Pragya Thakur, play basketball and walking without support or dancing happily like this, it makes us happy…?” tweeted Saluja.

Prior to this, Pragya Thakur came under fire after a video of her slam-dunking a basketball went viral. Sharing the video on Twitter, Saluja had said, “We had only just seen Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur in a wheelchair but today, we feel very happy to see her trying her hand at basketball at the Bhopal stadium…So far we knew she couldn’t walk or even stand properly because of an injury…? May god always keeps her healthy…”

हमारी भोपाल की सांसद बहन प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को जब भी बास्केट बॉल खेलते हुए , बग़ैर सहारे के चलते हुए या इस तरह ख़ुशी से झूमते हुए देखते है तो बड़ी ख़ुशी होती है…? pic.twitter.com/MR01Gumnun — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 7, 2021

Clarifying following the criticism, Thakur had said that she faces difficulty on an uneven surface like while using stairs but has no problem walking on an even surface.

Pragya Thakur was seen shaking a leg during the wedding of two girls from poor families. The brides and their parents had thanked the MP for her support.

The father of one of the brides who is a daily-wage labourer said that he did not have enough to marry her daughters but the MP helped him. “I pray to mother goddess for her long life. I am very happy and grateful,” he said thanking Pragya Thakur.

Thakur has mostly been in the news for the wrong reasons. A few days ago, another one of her videos went viral in which she claimed that consumption of cow urine extract has helped her keep COVID-19 infection at bay.