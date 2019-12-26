Pragya Thakur faces protest from NSUI workers at Makhanlal university, ‘terrorist go back’ slogans raised against her

Pragya Thakur heckled by NSUI workers at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Thakur was left embarrassed on Wednesday when a group of NSUI workers raised ‘terrorist go back’ slogan against her. Thakur, a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, had gone to meet two protesting students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC) in the capital city. As soon as Pragya Thakur reached the campus, NSUI workers created a ruckus and started shouting slogans against the BJP leader. The National Students’ Union of India is the student wing of the Congress party.

Thakur had gone to the university campus to meet the students who are staging a sit-in since Tuesday.

NSUI’s Madhya Pradesh unit spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said workers did not allow Thakur to enter the varsity campus and accused her of playing politics over students’ issues.

Two girl students are staging a sit-in at the varsity gate since Tuesday night against the administration’s decision of not allowing them to take their examinations due to short attendance. According to the students, their short attendance was due to illness. One of them even accused her department head of behaving in an indecent manner.

Thakur later told news agency ANI that the NSUI workers abused her and she will take legal action them.

“They said MP is a terrorist, these words are illegal and indecent. They abused a female MP, on a constitutional post, they are all traitors. I will definitely take action,” she said.