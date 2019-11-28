Pragya Thakur defends her remark in Parliament, maintains she objected to insult of Udham Singh

Pragya Thakur is out on bail and is facing trial for charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

After being cornered by her own party for her controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur insisted that her remarks was against “insult” to revolutionary Udham Singh, the revolutionary who killed General Dyer and not Godse as was made out to be.

The Bhopal MP, who is also an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, posted a tweet in her defence after the BJP banned her from BJP Parliamentary Party meetings for the Winter Session and removed her from the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence, to which she was recently appointed as a consultant.

“Sometimes, the storm of lies becomes so big that even day appears to be night but the sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this momentary storm. Truth is nothing else but that I did not tolerate the insult of Udham Singh yesterday,” Thakur tweeted.

Pragya Thakur made the pro-Godse comment during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, triggering a political storm. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the comments have been expunged from Parliament records.

Participating in the debate in the House Wednesday, DMK member A Raja cited Godse’s statement on why he killed the Mahatma when Thakur interrupted and made a remark praising Godse. To drive home the point that the action of a person could evoke reactions even after years, Raja also mentioned the 1940 killing of Michael O’Dwyer by Udham Singh, 21 years after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “The threat does not go away with the person dying. So, before removing security, there should be an objective test,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also came to Pragya Thakur’s defence and claimed that she did not name Godse or anyone else.

This is not the first time that Thakur has sparked controversy because of her comments on Godse. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm which had even Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he would “never be able to forgive her fully”.