Pragya Thakur dares Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA after burn threat: ‘Coming to your home on December 8, burn me’

Pragya Thakir is a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal. She is in the midst of a controversy over her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur has dared Congress leader Govardhan Dangi to burn her alive for her recent remarks praising Nathruram Godse. Thakur said that she will visit Dangi’s home on December 8 at 4 PM. Dangi is a Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, Dangi had slammed Thakur for her comments in the Lok Sabha and went on to say that ‘we not only burnt her effigy, if she comes here, we will burn her too’. MLA’s video of the speech went viral on the internet. He later apologised.

“Rahul Gandhi termed me terrorist and his MLA Govardhan Dangi will burn me. So, I am reaching Biaora at his residence in Multanpura at 4 pm on December 8, 2019. Burn me,” she said in a tweet.

Thakur is a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal. She said that Dangi is a close aide of former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Thakur had defeated Digvijaya in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year.

The BJP MP is an accused in the Malegaon blast case. She is in the midst of a controversy over her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot. Godse had killed Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Thakur’s remarks in the Lok Sabha had left the BJP red-faced. She was forced to apologise for her comments twice in the Lok Sabha.