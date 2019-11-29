Pragya Thakur apologises for Godse remark in Lok Sabha, targets Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist

Godse controversy: BJP MP Pragya Thakur says in Lok Sabha if her remarks have hurt anyone, she tenders apology.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Friday apologised for her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot. Speaking on the floor of the House, Thakur said that if her remarks have hurt anyone, she regrets it and tenders an apology. “I apologise if comments made by me has hurt the sentiments of anyone,” she said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi’s contributions can’t be ignored. She also said that her statement has been twisted.

Pragya’s remarks in Lok Sabha had triggered massive protests against the BJP which had to act swiftly to control the damage. She was immediately dropped from the parliamentary committee on defence and was also barred from attending the parliamentary party meetings of the BJP in the ongoing session. While Pragya’s apology should have settled the matter for now, the Bhopal MP, also an accused in the Malegaon blast case, went on to target former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in her statement.

Without naming the Wayanad MP, Pragya said that a member of the Lok Sabha had called her a terrorist despite the court having found her not guilty on terror charges. Rahul Gandhi had in a tweet described Pragya as a “terrorist”.

“A member of the House referred to me as terrorist. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court,” she said.

“Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day in the history of India’s Parliament,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Thursday.

Thakur is a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal seat of Madhya Pradesh. She defeated Congress’ Digvijaya Singh in the general elections held in April-May this year.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded to bring privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling Thakur a ‘terrorist’.