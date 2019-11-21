Pragya Singh Thakur nominated to Rajnath Singh-led parliamentary panel on defence

Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused in the Malegaon blasts case (File)

Bhopal MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Singh Thakur, better known as Sadhvi Pragya, has been nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence. The 21-member parliamentary consultative committee, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also includes Opposition leaders Farooq Abdullah and Sharad Pawar.

An accused in the Malegaon blasts case, Pragya Singh Thakur won the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year from Bhopal, defeating senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

The Bombay High Court granted her bail on health grounds in April 2017 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) dropped charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. She is currently under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The firebrand Hindutva leader has time and again courted controversy with her remarks. She had landed in a major row when she called Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot. Though she apologised for her remarks, the BJP MP was issued a show cause notice by the party ahead of the general elections. Her remarks forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get into damage control mode at the height of the Lok Sabha campaign. Modi said that he would never forgive Thakur for what she said.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur drew massive backlash for her remarks when she accused former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, who died in action during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, of treating her “very badly”. She also said that Hemant Karkare died because of his karma.

“Hemant Karkare falsely implicated me [in Malegaon blasts] and treated me very badly. I told him your entire dynasty will be erased. He died of his karma,” Sadhvi Pragya had said. The Election Commission and the BJP issued a showcause notice to Sadhvi Pragya over the remark.