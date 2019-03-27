Prafulla Rajguru, veteran journalist, dies at 82

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 7:34 PM

He was also the founder president of Jorhat Press Club and was its adviser till his death. Rajguru authored four books and was a member of several social organisations like the Asom Sahitya Sabha.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia have condoled the demise of the academician-turned journalist.

Veteran journalist and academician Prafulla Rajguru died on Wednesday at a hospital here, his family sources said. He was 82. His family members said he was undergoing treatment for a hip injury at the hospital and died during the early hours Wednesday. Rajguru is survived by his wife Kabita and daughter Priyakshi. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia have condoled the demise of the academician-turned journalist.

Rajguru had retired as the head of the department of English from DCB Girls College in Jorhat in 1997. He had then joined leading Assamese daily ‘Amar Asom’ as resident editor of the Jorhat edition, which he served till year 2000. He was also the founder president of Jorhat Press Club and was its adviser till his death. Rajguru authored four books and was a member of several social organisations like the Asom Sahitya Sabha.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Prafulla Rajguru, veteran journalist, dies at 82
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition