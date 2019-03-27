Prafulla Rajguru, veteran journalist, dies at 82

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia have condoled the demise of the academician-turned journalist.

Veteran journalist and academician Prafulla Rajguru died on Wednesday at a hospital here, his family sources said. He was 82. His family members said he was undergoing treatment for a hip injury at the hospital and died during the early hours Wednesday. Rajguru is survived by his wife Kabita and daughter Priyakshi. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia have condoled the demise of the academician-turned journalist.

Rajguru had retired as the head of the department of English from DCB Girls College in Jorhat in 1997. He had then joined leading Assamese daily ‘Amar Asom’ as resident editor of the Jorhat edition, which he served till year 2000. He was also the founder president of Jorhat Press Club and was its adviser till his death. Rajguru authored four books and was a member of several social organisations like the Asom Sahitya Sabha.