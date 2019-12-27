Odisha Congress leader Pradip Majhi (Photo/OTV)

Odisha Congress leader incites violence: A video has gone viral showing Odisha Congress leader Pradip Majhi allegedly inciting violence. The video shows Majhi directing someone over the phone to keep inflammable products ready and set afire to everything after getting orders from him.

“Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get an order, set everything on fire. We’ll see what happens next,” Majhi is heard saying in the purported video being aired by OTV.

According to reports, the video was shot during a bandh called by the Congress in Nabarangpur on Thursday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl on December 14. The dawn to dusk bandh had evoked good response from the locals as shops and other business installations across the town remained closed.

Majhi later admitted that he had directed party workers to resort to arson saying that he has lost faith in democracy. He said that crime against women has shot up in the BJD government and that he can’t remain a mute spectator to it.

“We are being forced to take law in our hands and the government has compelled us to do so. As Gandhian principles are no more helping us to ensure justice, we are bound to adopt the ideals of Subash Chandra Bose,” OTV quoted Majhi, as saying.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has linked the Congress leader’s remarks with the ongoing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests across the country. Party leader Amit Malviya said that the statement by the Odisha Congress leader has made it clear why Sonia Gandhi has not appealed for peace amid violence over CAA.

“This explains why Sonia Gandhi, in her address following the CAA violence, never appealed for peace. Cadre confuse ?? ?? ?????,” BJP leader Amit Malviya said in his tweet.