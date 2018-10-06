Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has grown substantially in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Within a span of less than 3 years Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has grown leaps and bounds in Odisha taking the LPG penetration from 20 per cent in 2014 to 68 per cent in September 2018, Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday said Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has grown substantially in Odisha with LPG penetration rising from 20 lakh households in 2014 to 73 lakh.

The Petroleum Minister said this while interacting with the Ujjwla beneficiaries at 5 venues – Angul, Baripada (Mayurbhanj), Sambalpur, Berhumpur (Ganjam) and Jeypore (Koraput) – through a video conference from National

Informatics Centre (NIC) in Bhubaneswar.

Stating that Ujjwla Yojana has transformed the lives of 34 lakhs of poor families in the state, Pradhan said over 53 lakh families have been provided with new LPG connections since 2014 in the state.

Pradhan focused on the safety aspects of LPG use and urged people to use the LPG for a better life style, health and women empowerment. He said Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has become a people’s movement in the country.

Meanwhile, Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayats were conducted at 100 locations in of Odisha on Saturday. Around

18,000 Ujjwala beneficiaries who are using LPG under PM Ujjwala Yojna came together under one roof to discuss the benefits of LPG in their lives.

Representatives from Oil Marketing Companies educated the LPG user on various aspects of safe use of LPG through video and practical demonstration.