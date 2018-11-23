Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana: Modi govt transfers over Rs 1,600 crore to 48.5 lakh mothers under PMMVY

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 10:12 PM

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, modi government, CDFI, DBT, narendra modiThe non-profit organisation CDFI conceptualised, designed and implemented the PMMVY-CAS (Common Application Software) System through which disbursements were made. (AP)

The government has transferred over Rs 1,600 crore to eligible mothers under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana through direct benefit transfer till Friday, Centre for Digital Financial Inclusion (CDFI) that uses technology for financial inclusion said. “Rs 16,04,66,63,000 transferred through direct benefit transfer to 48.5 lakh women,” CDFI said. The non-profit organisation CDFI conceptualised, designed and implemented the PMMVY-CAS (Common Application Software) System through which disbursements were made.

The programme, which became applicable from January 1, 2017 provides a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 in three instalments to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first child through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT).

