Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY): Meet Jaibunnisa of Haryana, first beneficiary of mega healthcare scheme in Mewat

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), billed as the world’s largest health insurance initiative, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23. Under this mega scheme, a list of 101 backward states has been prepared by Niti Aayog. Haryana’s Mewat features in that list with a tag of being the most backward state. In Mewat (Nuh), Jaibunnisa is set to enter the history after she became the first beneficiary of PMJAY, according to Indian Express report.

Jaibunnisa has been suffering from cellulitis and a bacterial skin infection. The state health agency was informed Jaibunnisa’s treatment. The reimbursement of cost for her treatment will be provided. The estimated expenses for medicine and bed charges is Rs 1,800 per day. Around 4.58 lakh or 57,370 families out of a total population of 11 lakh in Mewat are eligible for PMJAY. The work on the scheme has been shifted from villages to nodal centres and is now panning out to private hospitals.

What is Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)?

Billed as the world’s largest government healthcare programme, The mega healthcare scheme aims to provide medical cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, constituting 40 per cent of the country’s total population. It will be funded with 60 per cent contribution coming from the central government and the remaining from the states.

Twenty seven states and Union Territories are ready to join the ambitious healthcare scheme PMJAY after its launch, according to a Niti Aayog member. “The Prime Minister will launch the scheme on September 23 but effectively it will become operational from September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay,” Niti Aayog member V K Paul was quoted as saying by PTI. Over 15,000 hospitals, both public and private, across the country have expressed their willingness to be empanelled for the scheme which aims to provide 10.74-crore poor families health insurance, Paul said.

The Niti Aayog member said that five or six states have not signed, so obviously the scheme will not be implemented in those states till they come on board. “Remaining states that have signed (MoUs with the Centre) should hopefully be in the process of actual launch of (PMJAY) in the next 2-3 months,” he noted. He said that in the current fiscal, the burden on the Centre is likely to be around Rs 3,500 crore.