Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna: Centre approves construction of nearly 6.28 lakh houses for urban poor – UP gets the largest share

The Centre on Wednesday approved construction of nearly 6.28 lakh more affordable houses for urban poor in eleven states under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, with Uttar Pradesh getting the largest share of over 2.34 lakh housing units, a statement stated. In a statement, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that considering the extraordinary situation due to the recent heavy floods in Kerala, it has decided to release Rs 486.87 crore for first and second instalments together to the state by relaxing norm in the sanctioned projects under PMAY(U).

The ministry has also advised the Kerala government that it may submit project proposals as soon as possible for construction of houses under PMAY(U). These would include flood affected persons/ households who are eligible under PMAY(U), it stated. According to ministry which is mandated to implement the PMAY (Urban), Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 1,40,559 affordable houses while the sanction for Madhya Pradesh is 74,631.

With the sanction for the construction of 6,28,488 housing units, the total number of houses being funded under the PMAY (Urban) stands at 60,28,628 across the country so far. The approval was given in a meeting of the central sanctioning and monitoring committee (CSMC) of PMAY(U) yesterday.

The government has set a target of one crore houses to be constructed in urban areas across the country under under PMAY (U) over a period of seven years from 2015 to 2022. Last month, the committee also sanctioned construction of 1.12 lakh affordable houses for the poor in eight states.

“The number of houses sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh is 74,631, Bihar 50,017 houses, Chattisgarh 30,371 houses, Gujarat 29,185 houses. “Maharashtra has been sanctioned 22,265 houses and Tamil Nadu 20,794 houses,” the ministry said in a statement. It also stated that approvals given for Odisha stand at 13,421 houses, Tripura has been sanctioned 9,778 houses while Manipur has been sanctioned 2,588 houses.