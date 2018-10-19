Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: PM Narendra Modi to hand over keys of houses to PMAY beneficiaries in Maharashtra

​​​
Published: October 19, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday hand over keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and interact with them in Maharashtra’s popular temple town of Shirdi, an official said. Modi will be present at the ‘e-griha pravesh’ ceremony for 40,000 beneficiaries of the affordable housing scheme of the government, the official added.

According to the official, Modi is also expected to perform ground breaking ceremony for some projects of the trust, including the new “darshan” queue shelter to be constructed in the Sai temple. President Ram Nath Kovind was in Shirdi earlier this month to inaugurate the centenary programme.

