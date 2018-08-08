Power discoms use social media to discourage use of metal-coated string for kite flying (PTI)

Power discoms are using social media to deter the use of metal-coated string, ‘manja’, for kite flying, which picks up ahead of the Independence Day and festivals like Raksha Bandhan. Using metal-coated ‘manja’ for flying kites can endanger lives, besides disrupting electricity supply, power discom BSES warned. “Widespread use of metal-coated ‘manja’, which is a good conductor of electricity, poses great danger to not only the person flying the kite, but may also disrupt the electricity supply,” a BSES spokesperson said.

The BSES’ discoms, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) have launched a drive to generate awareness among people about the perils of using metal-coated ‘manja’. “A social media campaign to sensitise consumers and children has been launched. Simple tips on precautions to be taken while kite flying are being disseminated through a short, three-minute-long film,” the BSES spokesperson said.

According to estimates, tripping of just one 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 houses in an area, he said. Each year, there are several instances of power tripping due to kite flying, he added.

A spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said 107 cases of power tripping due to kite flying were reported last year.

The TPDDL has also launched a mass sensitization drive across its distribution areas in north and north-west Delhi. As part of the drive, it is distributing 10,000 specially-designed kites among children which carry safety guidelines and awareness messages about safe kite flying in the festive season.