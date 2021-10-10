‘Power crisis’: Congress has run out of votes, ideas, says BJP after Jairam Ramesh’s coal shortage remark

Power Minister RK Singh said that power stations have an average coal reserve that can last for more than 4 days while the stock is replenished every day.

Union Power Minister RK Singh today hit out at the Congress after it raised the issue of shortage in coal supply to power plants. Singh said that the Congress party has run out of ideas just like votes. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has questioned whether one particular private company is benefitting from the coal crisis.

“Suddenly we are hearing of a crisis in coal supply to power plants. Is one particular private company making a fortune out of this crisis? But who will investigate?” said Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the Modi government to ensure coal supply as per requirements to avert the looming power crisis.

“Unfortunately, the Congress party has run out of ideas. They are running out of votes and therefore they are running out of ideas as well,” said RK Singh today while assuring that there is no shortage of coal.

He said that power stations have an average coal reserve that can last for more than 4 days while the stock is replenished every day.

Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi said that Coal India has enough reserves to cater to the power plants’ requirements for the next 24 days. “Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with Coal India Ltd equivalent to 24 days coal demand,” said Pralhad Joshi.

However, Jairam Ramesh quoted a Tweet from former IAS officer Anil Swarup claiming that the crisis may be the result of a planned conspiracy to strangulate Coal India. Swarup has claimed that Coal India had reserves over Rs 40,000 crore in 2015 which has reduced to Rs 10,000 cr at present. He also claimed that Coal India was kept without regular CMD for a year and was pushed to invest in fertilizer plants while its managers were asked to monitor school toilets.

Today, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that the Modi government is shutting its eyes to the imminent power crisis and is running away from the coal crisis just like the Oxygen crisis.