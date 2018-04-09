Tina Dabi, IAS 2015 topper, marries runner-up Athar Shafi: See adorable pics of power couple

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan reportedly met at their felicitation function in 2015 and are together since. (Photo: Facebook)

The love story of 2015 IAS topper Tina Dabi and second-ranker Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan that began in the corridors of the Department of Personnel and Training culminated into their marriage on Saturday in the Kashmir valley. The wedding of the happy couple took place at one of Kashmir’s most famous tourist destinations, Pahalgam. According to reports, Dabi arrived in Pahalgam along with her family on Friday and the ceremony took place on Saturday. After the couple took their vows, they along with the guests drove to Devepora Mattan, which is Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan’s ancestral village in South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The story of the happy couple began in 2015 at the IAS felicitation ceremony that took place at the DoPT office in Delhi. While Khan belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, Dabi hails from Delhi. They reportedly met at the felicitation function and are together since. The couple has been very open about their relationship and have shared a number of pictures on social media. While talking about Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan back in 2016, the 2015 UPSC topper had said, “Uske liye pehli nazar mein pyaar ho gaya (For him, it was love at first sight).”

Tina Dabi had shared some images on her Facebook account in the month of March and by the looks of it, these images were either their engagement pictures or from their pre-wedding shoot-

While the happy couple is yet to share the images of their marriage on social media, others present at the event did share some. Check out some of the images here-

2015 IAS toppers, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan,on Saturday tied knot,and choose their wedding venue at Pahalgam Anantnag.. Tina Dabi along with her parents and relatives arrived in Pahalgam on Friday evening and got married at ‘Pahalgam Club’ on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/P4FZulxRtb — Danish15112271 (@Danish15112271) April 8, 2018

What began as a fairy-tale love story soon turned into a nightmare for the power couple, with criticism from some quarters over the inter-faith alliance. While addressing the criticism on her choice of partner, Dabi had said, “We are in love and very happy. But I must admit that I get very disturbed when I read stuff about us. We have stopped googling our names and reading news about ourselves. I think it is a small price to pay for being in the public eye,” Dabi was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

She also talked about how her family had accepted her decision and were happy. “As any freethinking independent woman, I am entitled to certain choices. I am very happy with my choice and so is Aamir. Our parents are happy too. But there will always be those elements, that small minority who will always pass negative comments about dating someone from another religion. It is just that 5%. The majority are very happy. You would have seen in my Facebook timeline that most of the comments are encouraging. In fact, I am overwhelmed by the support and congratulatory messages. I thought ‘yeh to achcha hai” (this is good.),” she said.