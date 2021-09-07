Postpone NEET exam, let students have fair chance: Rahul Gandhi to govt

The former Congress chief also urged the government to let the students "have a fair chance" in the exams.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for the postponement of the NEET examination, and alleged that the government is “blind” to students’ distress.
The former Congress chief also urged the government to let the students “have a fair chance” in the exams. Gandhi’s remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be “very unfair” to reschedule it.
- 'Why don't you convince BMS?': Chidambaram targets Modi govt over RSS affiliate's resolution against monetisation policy
- Apna Dal, BJP's ally in Uttar Pradesh, extends support to protesting farmers; calls for talks
- Bhabanipur assembly byelection: Suvendu Adhikari won't contest against Mamata Banerjee, BJP mulls moving HC
The advocate for the petitioners argued that medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12. “GOI is blind to students’ distress. Postpone NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance,” Gandhi tweeted.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.