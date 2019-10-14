Postpaid mobile services restored in Kashmir after 72 days, 40 lakh mobiles made operational

Since August 16, the state administration has been easing restrictions in a phased manner. (Photo credit: ANI)

After 72 days since the Centre scrapped Article 370 and imposed restrictions in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the state administration has restored postpaid mobile services on all mobile networks, partially lifting the communication blockade in all parts of Kashmir Valley. As per official figures, over 40 lakh mobile phones have become operational from Monday noon in the Valley. Internet and prepaid services have not yet been restored.

However, over 20 lakh prepaid mobile phones, besides the mobile and other internet services, will continue to remain suspended for now. At one point it was planned to open only BSNL services followed by allowing activating only incoming calls run by private telecom operators.

The move comes barely days after the Centre issued an advisory opening the Valley for tourists. Travel association bodies had approached the administration, saying that no tourist would like to come to the valley where no mobile phones working.

Since August 16, the state administration has been easing restrictions in a phased manner. Partial fixed-line telephony was resumed in the Valley on August 17. Nearly 50,000 landline phones were declared operational by September 4. In Jammu, the communication was restored within days of the blockade and mobile internet was started around mid-August. However, the mobile internet services were snapped on August 18 after the administration noted alleged misuse of the facility.

On Saturday, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik’s advisor had announced that postpaid mobile phones will become operational from Monday noon.

“When the curbs on the cell phones have been taken away, we are expecting a large number of tourists to come there (Kashmir). We are also expecting that people, if they are somehow not able to do normal activities, have no more excuse not to do that,” Governor’s advisor Farooq Khan had said.

Restrictions on internet, mobile connectivity and landline phones were imposed after the Centre on August 5 abrogated the state’s special status and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The reorganisation will come into effect from October 31.