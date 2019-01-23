Posters hailing Rahul Gandhi as next PM greet Congress chief on Amethi visit

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 6:30 PM

The posters hailing the Congress chief as the next PM came up in most parts of the constituency like Jais and Gauriganj.

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi as PM, 2019 ka PM, Amethi, lok sabha polls 2019, priyanka gandhiThe posters hailing the Congress chief as the next PM came up in most parts of the constituency like Jais and Gauriganj.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was Wednesday greeted with posters hailing him as the next prime minister during the leader’s two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency here. Posters stating “Amethi Ka MP, 2019 Ka PM”, “Mission 2019 – Vidhan Sabha Tiloi Welcomes soon-to-be Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi”, “Abhi to Jeete Teen Pradesh, 2019 Mein Jeetengey Pura Desh” dotted the skyline of the constituency. It was Gandhi’s fist visit to his constituency after the party’s stupendous victory in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The posters hailing the Congress chief as the next PM came up in most parts of the constituency like Jais and Gauriganj. Gandhi was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled in view of the Winter session of Parliament. On his arrival here, the Congress leader participated in the foundation laying of 18 roads which will come up at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Also read| PM Modi’s swipe at Congress hours after Priyanka Gandhi’s political plunge: For some, family is the party

The Gandhi scion is scheduled to meet people in his home constituency and discuss issues with them. “I am coming to Amethi. Will be with my people and discuss issues with them. Will keep sharing the details of my story of happiness with you by way of pictures,” he said in a Facebook post ahead of his visit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Posters hailing Rahul Gandhi as next PM greet Congress chief on Amethi visit
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition