Posters depict Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram ahead of Congress’ Jan Akanksha rally in Bihar

Source: PTI

As things heat up ahead of the crucial elections, there is little that political parties are leaving to chance. After the Congress projected Rahul Gandhi as a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, the Congress party in Bihar went a step ahead and depicted the party president as Lord Ram in one of its posters. The poster has the Gandhi scion’s face morphed on Lord Ram’s picture. This is months after the Congress party had called Gandhi a “Shiv bhakt” (a devotee of Lord Shiva).

Taking a dig at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), the poster, which Congress leader Vijay Kumar Singh undersigned, has a line that says: ‘Ve Ram naam japte rahe, tum bankar Ram jiya re!’ (They say Ram Ram, you live life like Lord Ram himself).

The poster surfaced prior to the Congress president’s Jan Akanksha rally slated to be held at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s capital, Patna, on February 3.

Congress party’s bigwigs – Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former PM Manmohan Singh, among other leaders, have also been featured on the said poster.

It is to be noted that ahead of the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was portrayed as Shiv bhakt by Congress.

In 2018, Rahul Gandhi visited Shiva temples in various cities across the country and also undertook the famed Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, prompting an attack by rival BJP which accused Gandhi of playing up the “soft Hindutva card” to lure the voters in those states.