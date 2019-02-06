‘Posterboy of corruption’: BJP hits out at Robert Vadra hours before he appears before ED

Robert Vadra (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra, who is out on bail, will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case. Hours before his scheduled appearance today afternoon, the BJP held a press conference to highlight “Congress’ core agendas”. Vadra has been linked to a number of defence deals, including the procurement of Pilatus trainer aircraft, besides holding illegal foreign properties.

Addressing a press conference, Sambit Patra hit out at the Congress, saying that even a day-long press conference would not suffice to talk about Congress. Referring to Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra as ‘criminal number one and criminal number two’, he said how Vadra allegedly siphoned off money through a string of companies during a petroleum deal signed during the tenure of UPA-1. Quoting an e-mail trail, he alleged that Robert Vadra’s company received “kickbacks” from the series of companies floated to “turn black money into white”, and bought the properties worth several crores, with this money.

Patra referred to the Gandhi family as ‘bail family’, saying everyone including Rahul Gandhi is out on bail and asked how Robert Vadra became a ‘crorepati’ from ‘roadpati’.

“Poster of 2 criminals has been put in front of Congress office. Both of them are out on bail; Criminal no. 1 Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case&criminal no. 2 Robert Vadra who has to appear before ED today in connection with money laundering case,” he said while referring to the poster of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra that was put up in front of the Congress office hours before Vadra is supposed to appear before ED.

Referring to a property worth 800 crore in a Diplomatic enclave of Delhi, he linked an accused of Augusta-Westland case with Robert Vadra as the former bought it from a close friend of Vadra around 2008. “The Lok Sabha election this year is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government,” Sambit Patra said.

Earlier an ED official told news agency PTI, “We just want him to come and inform about his properties.” In his anticipatory bail plea, Vadra had reportedly said, “unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution which on the face of it is completely politically motivated and is being carried out for reasons other than those prescribed under law.”