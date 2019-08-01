Fake Whatsapp post about Modi govt offering Rs 15 lakh triggers giant rush to open postal accounts in Munnar

Photo for representation only. (Photo: India Post)

Fake Rs 15 Lakh Whatsapp Post: It was business as usual at Kerala’s Munnar town post office on last Saturday. Only a handful of people were at the post office, but things changed soon. By evening, a long queue of people had drawn up outside the post office. The trend continued on Sunday morning, taking post office employees by surprise. Curious to know the real reason behind the sudden surge in the number of people, officials at the post office decided to investigate the matter. The officials were stunned to hear what they were told.

The people had lined up at the post office after a Whatsapp post spread like wildfire in the region. The message claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just promised to deposit Rs 3 to 15 lakh in postal accounts.

“Tomorrow is a golden day for u. Tomorrow morning 8 am to till the next day there will be Indian Postal Payment Bank (IPPB) account opening. You should bring Aadhar card with 2 photos; if u open this account, government will give loans (mudra loan and kissan credit loan) shortly at Munnar post office. Please use this opportunity. Kindly share this matter your relations. To open Indian Postal Payment Banking Account, an amount of Rs 100 along with Aadhaar card copy and 2 passport photos should be given. PLACE : MUNNAR POST OFFICE,” the fake Whatsapp message reportedly stated.

The officials told people that there was no information of any such announcement made by the government and that it was fake news. However, people continued to pour in at the post office till Monday. The post office even put up a notice board outside the building stating that there was no Rs 15 lakh scheme introduced by the government. But it made no difference. Even the local police failed to convice the people.

Over 1,500 postal accounts were opened at Munnar post office within three days, media reports said.