Post-poll violence: Smriti Irani tears into West Bengal government; says women are being raped openly

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani today slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over post-poll violence. Irani alleged that women in the state are being taken away from their home and being raped openly. “Women are taken away from their homes in West Bengal and being raped openly, be it Dalit or tribal woman. A 60-year-old lady approached the Supreme Court stating that she was raped in front of her 6-year-old grandson just because she was a BJP worker. How much more rapes she (Mamata Banerjee) will watch remaining silent?” questioned Irani.

The BJP leader expressed her gratitude to the Calcutta High Court for ordering a NHRC probe into the matter. “I express my gratitude to the court as this will give belief to the people, who were harassed, murdered, and women who were raped, that they will get justice. I’m seeing for the first time in our democracy that a CM is watching people dying because they didn’t vote for her,” said Smriti Irani.

The Union Minister claimed that for the first time in the country thousands of people were forced to leave their homes while begging for forgiveness from Mamata Banerjee. “For the first time in our country, after the declaration of election results, thousands of people are leaving their homes and crossing the border begging for forgiveness from Mamata Banerjee and TMC, saying they’re ready to convert their religion,” alleged Smiriti Irani.

She said that if a union minister’s car can be attacked, how can a common man be safe in the state. “Is common man safe in their state when Union Ministers’ car was stone pelted by people? I would like to question people who call themselves human rights activists, why didn’t they hold any procession in front of the Press Club for women who were raped,” said Irani.

Reacting to the statements made by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar over the post-poll-violence, Smriti Irani said that the government should not remain a mere spectator when people of the state are begging for pity from Mamata Banerjee.