Post-poll violence: Dilip Ghosh claims 37 BJP workers killed after West Bengal election

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday claimed that 37 party workers were killed in the state after the recent assembly election results.

He said this at an interaction held virtually with Uttar Pradesh BJP to review the situation in West Bengal post the Vidhan Sabha election results. The meeting alleged that the Trinamool Congress was sponsoring violence in the state.

According to a release issued by the UP BJP, a discussion with West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh was organised in which in-charge of party affairs in the state Radha Mohan Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal participated.

Expressing gratitude towards the workers and office bearers of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, Ghosh said it was because of their hard work during the West Bengal polls that the party won 77 seats.

He said West Bengal, which has been identified with revolutionaries, spiritual leaders, social reformers, was unfortunately facing bloodshed today. When BJP workers move out of homes for any party work in the state, they do not know if they will return back, Ghosh said, claiming that in the past five years, 166 BJP workers have been killed. After the declaration of the results of the recent assembly polls, 37 party workers were killed, he added.

Over 30,000 cases have been registered against our workers in the past five years, Ghosh said. Speaking on the occasion, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh alleged that the TMC goons were carrying out attacks on the saffron party workers in the state.

”Under such circumstances, workers in Bengal are working dedicatedly for the pride of the country and cultural honour of Bengal and moving ahead under the leadership of national president J P Nadda,” he said.