Post-Karnataka fiasco, Yashwant Sinha says ‘internal democracy missing in today’s BJP’

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over party’s ‘drama’ in Karnataka, former BJP leader and Union minister Yashwant Sinha has said that the internal democracy present inside the party a decade ago is missing in today’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Sinha on Sunday suggested that the saffron party could have avoided its ‘nataka’ (drama) in the southern state.

“The internal democracy, which was present at the time of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is missing in today’s BJP,” he said. Without taking the name of Modi and Shah, he added, “It is now centered by two leaders. The party has lost its sheen.”

Sinha further said that people are not happy with the functioning of the government and hinted that it will be shown the door in next year’s general elections. He said that people have given their judgement on Congress, now “it will be against Modi government.” Sinha said that the political forum ‘Rashtra Manch’ set up by him and disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha will not contest elections. “The Rashtra Manch was not seeking any alliance neither it is keen to contest elections.” He said that it is a movement for the betterment of ‘country and it is not an organisation’.

Sinha clarified that PM Modi was not an issue but “him along with others were witnessing certain trends in the society which are not healthy.”

On ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Sinha said that the Modi government has failed to teach the troubling neighbour a lesson. He said that Modi has failed check Pakistan supported infiltration and terror attack. “The hopes were high when he became the PM but Pakistan is hell bent to indulge in a series of ceasefire violations,” he said.

On government’s development claims, Sinha said that nobody is ready to buy the present dispensation arguments on works done by it. He claimed that the figures being popularised by the government are not based on facts. “I do not trust the development figures claimed by the Modi government. Unorganised sector has registered a downward trend,” he said, adding that the GST and demonetisation were responsible for the downward trend of the unorganised sector.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has described the party’s failure in Karnataka as loss of moral standing for the party leadership. In a series of tweets, the Patna Sahib MP on Saturday hailed Congress-JD(S) master strategy for isolating those conspiring to undermine the spirit of democracy and demanded that those who misled PM Modi should be shown the door.

“Resounding embarrassment and loss of moral standing/face for our leadership. All those who misled Hon’ble PM, particularly those who declared victory in his presence, must be held responsible and shown the door,” he said in a tweet.