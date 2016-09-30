Post Indian Army’s surgical strike on terror camps, Pakistan violates ceasefire again

Violating the ceasefire again, Pakistani troops opened fire from small arms along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor district. (Reuters)

Violating the ceasefire again, Pakistani troops opened fire from small arms along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor district.

This is the fifth ceasefire violation in the month of September and the third in the past 36 hours.

“There was small arms firing (from Pakistan on forward posts) along the LoC in Pallanwala, Chapriyal and Samnam areas of Jammu district during the night,” Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Simrandeep Singh said.

He said the firing started at 0030 hours and ended at 0130 hours.

There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing, he said.

Yesterday, Pakistani troops had resorted to firing in Balnoie area of Mendhar sector without any casualty.

On September 28, the Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire by opening fire on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Sabzian area Poonch sector.

Pakistani troops had fired on Army posts along LoC in Poonch sector on September 6.

On September 2, Pakistan troops had violated the ceasefire by firing on forward Army posts along the LoC in Akhnoor sector.

Last year, 16 civilians were killed and 71 others injured in 405 incidents of cross-border firing by Pakistan, the officer said.