Post-floods rebuilding: Kerala to reduce plan outlay by 20%

To coordinate the post-flood reconstruction projects within a short timeframe, a high-level committee consisting of those with expertise in varied sectors will be constituted, the chief minister said.

The Kerala government will cut its annual plan outlay for 2018-2019 by 20%. The gains will be used for post-flood reconstruction of the Navakerala (New Kerala) mission, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In the 2018-19 fiscal year, Kerala’s annual plan outlay was pegged at Rs 29,150 crore.

However, the trimming of the plan outlay will not affect the scholarships for students or youth, he told mediapersons, after a meeting of the state Cabinet.

Through loans from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and other bilateral funding agencies and banks, the state government has decided to garner Rs 15,900 crore to rebuild certain crucial sectors, said a release from the CMO.

A delegation from the World Bank and ADB has submitted a rapid damage assessment and need analysis (RDNA) report, after making a quick study of flood-damaged sectors, which puts the total damages at Rs 25,050 crore.

They are expected to come out with the final report by October’s first week.

To coordinate the post-flood reconstruction projects within a short timeframe, a high-level committee consisting of those with expertise in varied sectors will be constituted, the chief minister said.

The state Cabinet has decided to facilitate a one-year moratorium on agri-loans, dairy sector loans and educational loans in the state in the wake of the unprecedented flood damages.

The state government will also offer assistance to those who lost their means of livelihood due to the floods.